First Alert Forecast: foggy banks to sunshine Monday

EXTENDED PLANNER: Rain chances will begin to increase through the latter part of Wednesday as a strong and deep dip in the polar jet moves into the area. Highs Wednesday will manage the middle to upper 60s; dropping into the 40s for Christmas Eve. A cold north wind will come along with the cold blast - gusts to 25-30 mph possible, pushing feels like temperatures into the 30s. We’ll have a hard freeze to start Christmas Day, in the 20s; sunshine will only push us into the middle 40s by afternoon. Temperatures will begin to modify into the weekend as few disturbances approach, leading to more clouds and a few shower chances.