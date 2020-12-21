First Alert Forecast: foggy banks to sunshine Monday

MONDAY: Areas of fog could greet you out the door early in the morning; but as the morning wears on, expect sunshine to win out the day with highs rebounding into the lower to, a few, middle 60s. Skies look to remain clear as the “Christmas Star”, the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter in the southwest sky around sunset. We’ll stay clear overnight with lows in the middle to upper 30s.
TUESDAY: A few clouds begin to return into the skies ahead of our next weather maker – due in for mid-week. Clouds will gradually increase through the day with highs in the middle 60s.
EXTENDED PLANNER: Rain chances will begin to increase through the latter part of Wednesday as a strong and deep dip in the polar jet moves into the area. Highs Wednesday will manage the middle to upper 60s; dropping into the 40s for Christmas Eve. A cold north wind will come along with the cold blast - gusts to 25-30 mph possible, pushing feels like temperatures into the 30s. We’ll have a hard freeze to start Christmas Day, in the 20s; sunshine will only push us into the middle 40s by afternoon. Temperatures will begin to modify into the weekend as few disturbances approach, leading to more clouds and a few shower chances.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
