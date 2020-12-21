Edwards mayor encourages residents to get COVID vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Moderna’s vaccine rolls out across the U.S., the mayor of Edwards, who has recovered from COVID-19, is now urging the general public to support getting vaccinated.
“Don’t be in fear of taking the vaccine. I just think the more people who can get this vaccine, that will be more people out here that actually have something in their system is fighting it off.”
Edwards Mayor Marcus Wallace believes the two COVID-19 vaccines that were authorized are safe and effective and could save lives. He is ready to take the shot when the time comes.
“I sent a message to Dr. Dobbs and told him I will gladly be the first mayor or along with the group mayors to join the physicians in taking is this vaccine publicly,” said Mayor Wallace.
The mayor’s passion comes after being hospitalized for seven days after contracting COVID-19 and getting pneumonia. The town of Edwards has also been hit hard. He says at least 20 percent of the people in the town have contracted the virus.
Also, a well-respected veteran police officer in Edwards died from the COVID-19.
“Just know there a lot of people dying and we have to do something to try and curve and get out in front of the situation.”
Wallace admits he is concerned after hearing that some Mississippians say they won’t take the vaccines, especially in the African American community.
“Before we can enter into school, we had to have vaccine shots. You know, nothing is 100 percent perfect. No medicine or anything, all of them have side effects, but there’s no fear in faith, and we have to have faith that this vaccine is going to work.
Mayor Wallace wants more state leaders to promote the importance of getting vaccinated to hopefully safe lives.
