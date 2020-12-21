Council committee addresses JPD recruiting efforts, stops short of pay specifics for senior officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A steady stream of recruits from a year-round training academy will be the fastest way to reverse the trend of Jackson police officers leaving the agency, the department’s second-in-command said Monday during a meeting with city council members.
Assistant Chief Joseph Wade told the Law Enforcement Ad-Hoc Committee that JPD has the capacity and training resources to provide that.
“Our Academy is fully accredited by the state of Mississippi. We have a in-house training staff available to do it,” Wade said. “All we need is financial backing and the support of the administration, which we do. They’ve been very supportive to have this academy fully open with recruits in it at all times.”
Wade told the committee the department’s next recruit class of fifteen will begin January 3.
If most of them make it through the eight-week “bubble” academy -- shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic -- it will be the first time in two years that a recruit class has increased over the previous one.
The concerns over staffing served as just one topic on the committee’s agenda Monday.
Wade said the city has seen a surge in violent crime over the course of the year, which only amplifies the department’s short staffing.
To effectively cover every one of Jackson’s beats, Wade said they would need 80 to 90 more officers than they already have: 289 sworn, with 191 of those considered active-duty, meaning they work a beat.
The council did not discuss any specifics that would help JPD with funding for the full-time law enforcement academy, meaning there is no timetable for when that might become a reality.
Jackson city council members thanked the rank and file of the police department as they discussed the department’s future.
“None of our units are fully staffed, but we are in a situation,” Wade said. “I mean, it’s not something that happened last week. This is over time.”
That situation will only get worse if the department’s senior officers start leaving in larger numbers.
Several have voiced concerns to the city in recent months, especially after an initial round of raises went out for new recruits and officers with up to ten years experience, leaving corporals and sergeants with nothing.
Wade said raises for those more experienced officers will go a long way.
“That will give them the confidence and enthusiasm and the discipline to do the job that they want to do,” Wade said.
A federal grant program, Community Oriented Policing Services, could help.
The grant would pay 75 percent of officer salaries for three years, but it would only go toward new hires, which already got a pay increase.
“The money that we use for the positions frozen for the new hires, we can pull that back and use it for the corporals, the sergeants and lieutenants,” said Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks.
The mayor’s chief of staff, Safiya Omari, cautioned that doing that means taxpayers would be on the hook for those salaries after three years.
“I am concerned when I hear about moving money from one place to account for raises when you don’t know how you’re going to replace that money when the grant’s not there,” Omari said. “That’s the kind of planning that has to take place to make sure that we manage this and we manage it well.”
Monday’s agenda said the committee was going to discuss raises for those officers specifically, but that did not happen, nor did the group discuss an item originally on an agenda sent to reporters: “leadership within the department.”
That item had been on one of three agendas sent to reporters by Clerk of Council Shanekia Mosely, but was not present on the agenda posted on the city’s website.
It’s unclear why three agendas had been sent in the first place.
Banks has been the only council member who’s publicly questioned Chief James Davis’ leadership, but didn’t say a word about any of that during the committee meeting.
Davis did not attend because he was out of town, which prompted Wade to take his place.
