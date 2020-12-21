Chase from Pearl ends in Jackson with crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high speed chase ends with a crash as officers followed a suspect from Pearl into Jackson.
Monday night the Brandon Police Department put out a Be On the Look Out for a suspect who was wanted for a simple assault at a Brandon McDonald’s.
Pearl Public Information officer Greg Flynn said a Pearl Police Officer spotted a vehicle on I-20 westbound matching the suspect’s vehicle description and attempted to pull the vehicle over.
The vehicle continued driving and got onto I-55 northbound and continued until he crashed into another vehicle on Meadowbrook Road and Northview Drive in Jackson.
Two people in the vehicle he hit were transported to UMMC. The victims were alert and talking when they left the scene, but their exact conditions are not known at this time.
The suspect has been identified as Lechung Williams. He has been charged with felony fleeing, suspended license, no insurance, 2 counts of aggravated assault (crash victims) and DUI.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.