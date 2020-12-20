Victoria Hollingsworth, 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Victoria Hollingsworth, a 26-year-old woman, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, after being killed in a shooting in the southern part of the city, according to police.
Tweets posted by the Jackson Police Department indicate the shooting happened at approximately 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Monterey Street.
Spokesperson Sam Brown said Hollingsworth was shot in the head with an assault-style rifle following a dispute with 41-year-old Otis Singleton.
Police took Singleton into custody and charged him with murder.
Investigators believe the killing stemmed from an argument over keys.
