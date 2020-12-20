Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas out against the Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When Drew Brees returns Sunday, he will not have his top target to throw to. Michael Thomas has been ruled out against the Chiefs with an ankle injury. Thomas has not practiced all week.
This will be the seventh game Thomas has missed this season. He had eight catches last week against Philadelphia. For the season Thomas has forty receptions for 438 yards.
Nick Easton (concussion) and Malcom Brown (shoulder/calf) are also out this week. Return specialist Deonte Harris is questionable.
