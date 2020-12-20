Popular French paintings & sculptures exhibition to leave Jackson soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - French paintings and sculptures from well-known artists during the 19th Century in Paris are hanging at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson.
The director of the museum, Betsy Bradley, said it’s the first time the artwork from Vincent van Gogh, Edgar Degas, and Claude Monet have come to the capital city. Bradley said since students are out of school over the next few weeks on holiday break, families should visit the museum and make it an educational experience.
“They will see the examples of work like Degas little dancer sculpture. It’s so ingrained in people’s imagination but they don’t get to see it very often. This is a particularly group of paintings because they were owned by the Paul Mellon family, and they haven’t traveled before.”
The exhibition series comes to an end on January 10, 2021. It’s free admission for K-12 students on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
