Ole Miss accepts invitation to Outback Bowl

Ole Miss will appear in a bowl for the 37th time in program history. The Rebels’ all-time bowl record stands at 23-13, excluding the 2013 BBVA Compass Bowl victory that was vacated due to NCAA ruling. The Rebels are second in the NCAA in bowl win percentage at .639, trailing only USC’s mark of .642. Elsewhere in the bowl record book, Ole Miss is 16th nationally in bowl wins and 25th in bowl appearances. The Rebels last went bowling at the end of the 2015 season, when they turned in a 48-20 win over Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.