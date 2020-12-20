LaMonica Tucker, 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - LaMonica Tucker, a 17-year-old woman, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, after being found unresponsive, according to police.
Paramedics transported Tucker from a home in the 600 block of Lowder Drive that day.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart ruled Tucker’s death a homicide four days later, establishing that she died of blunt force trauma.
Tucker’s mother, 32-year-old Latiffany Chambers and 29-year-old Danny Dabbs, the mother’s boyfriend, were initially charged with 3 counts of felony child abuse. They are now both charged with capital murder.
The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services received a report involving the family of the teen four years ago.
Investigators say two children, a male and female, had also been assaulted.
Jackson police say additional charges are possible.
