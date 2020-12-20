First Alert Forecast: mild start likley into first official week of winter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The bulk of the rain moved out overnight, but a few light showers linger this morning along with areas of drizzle. Patchy to dense fog has also developed in many spots this morning, so make sure to take it easy on the roadways this morning. Today, mainly cloudy skies will persist through much of the day with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50′s. We may begin to see some gradual clearing with clouds later this evening. The first day of Winter is tomorrow and we will kick it off on the mild side. High temperatures over the next couple of days will climb to the lower to middle 60′s each afternoon. Nice and mainly sunny skies are also expected into tomorrow and Tuesday.