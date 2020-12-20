First Alert Forecast: brighter and a bit warmer conditions expected for first day of Winter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been quite dreary and gloomy all day long. The misty conditions and cloud cover will continue into this evening and likely overnight as well. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30′s to lower 40′s by early tomorrow morning. Areas of patchy to dense fog will also develop again later tonight and into Monday morning as well. Much brighter conditions are expected into tomorrow with highs in the lower 60′s. These conditions will continue into Tuesday as well with temperatures a tad warmer in the middle 60′s.
Our next cold front will likely swing through late Wednesday and into Christmas Eve morning. This front will likely bring showers and potentially storms to the region during this time. It should be off to the east by the end of Thursday and we should dry out and staying dry into Christmas Day on Friday. However, this system could bring much colder conditions for the holidays. As of now, we could expect highs temperatures by the end of the week back into the 40′s.
