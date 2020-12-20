Emanuel Sturgill, 32

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Emanuel Sturgill, a 32-year-old man, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after a shooting in northwest Jackson, according to police.
The Jackson Police Department tweeted the incident took place sometime after 11:30 p.m. the night before, in the 400 block of Idlewild Street.
Investigators said Sturgill was wounded and transported to an undisclosed hospital in critical condition, but died hours later.
Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.
If you have any information that can help detectives in this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
