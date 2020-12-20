Councilman wants city to clean blight near the Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is concerned about the upkeep of the neighborhoods near the Jackson Zoo.
Stokes said the area west of the zoo is an eyesore.
In particular, on Louisiana Avenue there are abandoned homes and trash lining the streets.
To help fix the issue, the Ward 3 Councilman suggests some of the funds from the zoo be used to improve the neighborhoods.
“My suggestion is if we have a contract why not $1 or $2 on a ticket to go towards this area near the Jackson Zoo,” said Councilman Stokes. “Either we use the city manpower, we do a contract or something, this can’t look like this in the city of Jackson. Safety must be a priority.”
During the Tuesday’s council meeting, Stokes said he plans to talk to the planning and development department, as well as the city council about ways to clean up the area.
“Whether we tear houses down and put up parking garages, or whether we come in here first clean it up and make another decision on what we’re going to do with it,” said Stokes. “This is unacceptable.”
After months of negotiations, five year contract to manage the Jackson Zoo was finalized.
However, it has not been signed or approved by Jackson city council members..
