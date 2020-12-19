Video: JPD searching for suspects that fired multiple shots into a home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for suspects who fired multiple rounds into a home last month.
Video taken from a doorbell camera shows a dark colored sedan stopping in front of a home in the 900 block of Rutherford Dr.
Moments later, multiple gunshots can be heard. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.
Jackson Police say they need help identifying the people responsible. If you know anything about this crime call Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.