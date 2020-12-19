One arrested, stolen car and weapon recovered after chase through Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was arrested today after a chase through Madison County.
MHP Troopers say the chase began on I-220 near I-55 2018 White Dodge Charger sped past two state troopers. The car was going well over 100 mph in the rain according to the troopers.
Troopers activated their emergency equipment in an attempt to stop on the car. The suspect’s vehicle side swiped one of the State Trooper’s vehicle on I-55 and fled into Jackson. It lost control and hit a light pole on Northside Dr.
Three of the suspects fled on foot from the vehicle and ran. One suspect was caught and transported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
The vehicle came back stolen from Lamar County. Also, four firearms were recovered and one being reported as stolen. This traffic accident is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.