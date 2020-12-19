Mayor Lumumba shares his concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba extended the Executive Order closing City Hall and non-essential city offices through January 6 citing the increased spread of COVID-19, rising hospitalizations and death rate the order covers the holiday season.
Talking with us Wednesday, Mayor Lumumba indicated the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases could lead to further action in the city.
Mayor Lumumba said, “The reason I didn’t go further than that and the distinguishing characteristics between today’s executive order and some of the previous orders that I issued were coupled with federal funding and support that helps sustain people. Because people still have to pay their rent, people still have to put food on the table and, you know, without any viable alternatives to how they will support themselves then it renders my ability to, you know, do a mass shut down.”
The mayor says the situation in Jackson has not gotten better with infection rates continuing to rise since Thanksgiving and there is little sign of cases decreasing as we head into the Christmas and New Year Holiday.
“Hopefully we’re prayerful that the vaccine not only goes well, is administered well, but helps lead to a decrease in the number of cases. We’re all eager to have some semblance of normalcy. I think that we’ve learned a lot in the midst of this pandemic and one of the sad realities, maybe, that dealing with pandemics, dealing with issues like this may become our new normal,” said Lumumba.
There has been reluctance and skepticism in the African-American community regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. I asked the mayor if he would be willing to take it.
“If my physician recommends it to me then I will listen to the advice of my physician,” Lumumba said.
The extended Executive Order requires non-essential city employees to work remotely and also restricts city employee travel. Mayor Lumumba says that even with all the obstacles citizens have gone through, he is proud of how many have responded to help others.
The mayor said, “I’ve seen residents time and time and time again volunteer to pass out food, to deliver food, you know. I’ve seen residents pay for computers for students, to pay for internet service for our children. And so while we are managing or going through a very difficult time, you know, it’s really, it is actually delightful to see the true character of our city and, you know, how people rally together for one another and support each other.”
Mayor Lumumba also applauds those businesses that have done everything from provide hand sanitizer to make produce available.
The Executive Order is effective beginning Saturday and remains in effect through Wednesday, January 6th.
