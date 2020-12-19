First Alert Forecast: showers likely into this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We will be dry and quiet into the start of today, but showers are expected later today. Showers will be moving across the MS River by late afternoon and will continue spreading eastward into this evening. Make sure to keep an umbrella handy tonight if you have any plans. Highs to today will be quite seasonal in the upper 50′s. The rain will fizzle out overnight with the chance for a few lingering showers into Sunday morning. The rain will move out for Sunday, but the clouds will likely stick around for most of the day. Temperatures will warm to the lower to middle 60′s into the start of the upcoming work week along with staying dry and mainly sunny.