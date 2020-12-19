First Alert Forecast: rainy periods tonight, drying out into Sunday

Sunny and mild conditions are expected into the start of the upcoming week. Temperatures will rise to the lower to middle 60′s up until the middle of the week. Another cold front will pass through late Wednesday and into Christmas Eve morning. Showers and possibly storms are expected ahead of the front. It should clear to the east during the day on Christmas Eve and we should dry out in time for Christmas Day. This system will bring much colder air to the region. High temperatures by the end of the week could be back in the 40′s during this time.