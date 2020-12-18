Woodland Hills first neighborhood to apply for gates under new city of Jackson ordinance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after it was passed, one Fondren neighborhood is already moving forward with a gating application under Jackson’s new public access gating ordinance.
The Woodland Hills Conservation Association is applying for gates to be installed at the neighborhood’s entrances along Old Canton Road and Ridge Drive.
The association has garnered the initial support needed from homeowners in the affected area and is slated to submit its official application in January, according to city officials.
“We have done one conceptual meeting under the new ordinance ... and we will be scheduling the community meeting tentatively sometime in January,” said Jackson Planning Director Jordan Hillman.
WHCA would be the first neighborhood to apply for gates under the city’s amended ordinance, which the Jackson City Council approved in November.
“We conducted a survey of our homeowners, and 88 percent responded positively that they would like to proceed with applying for gates under the new ordinance,” said Holly Lange, a Woodland Hills resident helping with the effort. “There’s overwhelming support for gates in the neighborhood.”
The gates would be located on Glenway Drive at Old Canton Road and on Ridge Drive where it splits from Wood Dale Drive, Lange said.
She said the gates are needed, in part, to improve safety and security in the area.
Public access gates serve as deterrents to criminals who are looking for quick getaway routes from crime scenes. Public access gates don’t prevent people from going into an area but do require motorists to stop and wait for the devices to open.
“We’re not interested in having gate codes or guarded gates. We love for people to drive through our neighborhood to look at Christmas lights and our historic houses,” she said. “But in terms of safety and security, we want the public access gates to serve as a deterrent to criminals.”
The council voted to amend the city code a year-and-a-half after WHCA was forced to withdraw its application for gates under the previous ordinance, following a contentious public hearing.
That meeting was held in April 2019. At the time, opponents raised concerns about the placement of the gates, as well as the fact that they were left out of the application review process.
Under previous city rules, residents only had the opportunity to comment on plans when they went before the city council, the final step in the application process.
Another group, the Greater Eastover Neighborhood Foundation, was seeking gates at the same time. And after facing similar opposition at their public hearing, leaders with the group also opted to withdraw their application.
Amendments adopted in November are designed to address those concerns.
Among changes, neighborhoods must have a meeting with staffers from the city’s department of planning and development prior to submitting their applications.
That meeting was put in place to ensure that neighborhoods don’t design gates that won’t be approved by city staffers.
From there, the applicants must submit conceptual drawings that spell out plans for the gates. After that, the city sets a community meeting to share those designs with the public.
“Under the past ordinance, there wasn’t much opportunity (for public comment) at all,” Hillman said. “This does put a community meeting upfront, so issues can be brought forward.
“It also gives you an opportunity to have a voice and to put (your concerns) out front, so that the record is complete.”
Following that meeting, the city’s department of planning and development has 60 days to provide written approval for the gating application to move forward.
If allowed to proceed, applicants then must submit a formal design to be considered by the Site Plan Review Committee. Once approved by that committee, the application then goes to the city council for a final public hearing and vote.
