Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached a high of 58 degrees today after a morning low of 27. The average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 37. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows above freezing, in the middle and upper 30s. Saturday will turn cloudy with showers and maybe a few thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon, but most likely in the evening. Severe weather is unlikely. Highs will get near 60 degrees in the afternoon. Slightly cooler weather will settle in for Saturday night and Sunday with temperatures in the 50s and morning showers on Sunday, giving way to some afternoon sunshine. Winter officially begins Monday and temperatures will reach the 60s for the first half of next week. Cold air with a cold front arrives on Christmas Eve. Rain showers will end with temperatures in the 40s. Christmas Day will be sunny with highs only in the 40s. Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset is 4:59pm.