USPS: Don’t delay, mail and ship today!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas is one week away!
This season, USPS says more people than ever are connecting to family and friends by sending holiday cards and gifts. Due to the unprecedented volume, impacts from COVID-19, and potential weather events, the earlier you send, the better.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) says “don’t delay, mail and ship today!”
Friday, December 18 is the final day to mail anything using first-class rates at USPS.
If you wait, postal workers say you will have to use Priority Express or a more expensive shipping option.
USPS says they are extending hours and even delivering on Sundays to cater to the holiday rush.
And if you’re concerned about social distancing right now, you can shop online at usps.com
You can see all shipping deadlines here.
