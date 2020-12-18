State Health Officer: Mississippi could reach 1,000 deaths just in December

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said it’s very likely Mississippi will reach 1,000 deaths in December, in part, because people are no longer taking the virus seriously.
He also warned that as hospitalizations grow and as the number of ICU beds dwindle, the state might not be able to provide healthcare to people who need it.
“I’m getting the feeling that sometimes people have become numb to the numbers we’re reporting and not thinking of the true gravity of it,” he said. “We’re shrugging off 2,000 cases a day.”
More than 2,500 new COVID cases were reported for Thursday, December 17, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Dobbs and other health officials discussed the state’s COVID-19 challenges during a Zoom meeting Friday afternoon.
Prior to that meeting, he tweeted that COVID had become the third-leading cause of death among people ages 45 to 84 and the second leading cause of death for people 85 years and older.
He and others continued to urge people to stay home during Christmas and avoid unnecessary gatherings, holiday parties and the like.
“We’re not talking about forever. We’re at the cusp of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Not with cases, not with death - they’re out of control,” he said. “We’re having 30, 40, 50 deaths a day and these are people who didn’t have to die if we just stick to some simple measures.”
The rising COVID cases come along with record hospitalizations and record ICU needs.
On December 17, 180 people statewide were admitted to the hospital with the virus, while another 830 COVID and non-COVID patients were in ICU beds, according to MSDH numbers.
“That dwarfs what we saw over the summer,” he said. “In some cases, we’re not going to deal with it. We’re just not going to have access to healthcare.”
Dobbs voiced his frustration, while also offering a warning to healthcare providers.
“It’s going to be hard on you guys for the next month or two, so just get ready. Stay hydrated, get rest wherever you can...”
“Take care of yourselves, because you’re going to have all you can do,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers added.
