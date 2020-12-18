Pelahatchie man charged with shooting death of wife

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement officers charged a Pelahatchie man after the death of his wife.
Rankin County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Jodie Drive in Pelahatchie on Tuesday evening, just before midnight.
When they arrived, deputies found Lauren Shoemaker dead inside the home.
Investigators say Dustin Shoemaker, 35, was involved in a struggle with his wife when a gun went off, killing Lauren.
Shoemaker is charged with aggravated domestic assault and involuntary manslaughter. He was taken to Rankin County Jail where he is being held on an unspecified bond.
