Non-traditional nursing homes avoid pandemic outbreaks

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than five percent of seniors inside Martha Coker Green House in Yazoo City have contracted COVID-19, the nursing home has reported to health officials.
That’s out of 2,500 seniors nationwide including 200 residents across 12 campuses in Tupelo, Yazoo City, Raymond, and Gulfport, Mississippi.
Independent research finds that the company, Methodist Senior Services, affectionately called Green House Project, has escaped the grim reality that many seniors are experiencing nationwide.
Since the start of the pandemic, over 100,000 residents and staff at long-term care facilities nationwide have died from the virus, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
As of December 17, the Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,607 deaths in long-term care facilities.
The Green House Project’s design of the facilities may play a role in preventing the spread of the virus. Instead of a traditional nursing home with dozens of beds, there are ten people in a home and each resident has an independent room, bathroom, and shower.
President and CEO Stephen McAlilly said this dream began over 25 years ago when he heard a Harvard-trained geriatric doctor present this concept at a seminar in New York.
“Dr. William Thomas said seniors are not suffering from their frailties as much as they’re suffering from loneliness, helplessness, and boredom,” McAlilly recalled.
Instead of building a massive, 140-bed, state-of-the-art facility in Mississippi, McAlilly said he and Thomas got with an architect and figured out a new design that would give seniors a sense of independence, treatment, and long-term care.
The Martha Coker Convalescent Home partnered with Methodist Senior Services to build the first stand-alone green home in the nation in 2008, right here in Mississippi.
“My parents wound up living in one of the first homes in Tupelo,” McAlilly said. “They’ve since died, but my dad said ‘I get up every morning and thank God that you’ve built this place.’”
Much like a family setting, seniors have full-time nursing home staff who work in the same home, a long kitchen table they gather around, and all the amenities any home would have, including a patio and porch.
And despite being quarantined for months, seniors describe their home as heaven on earth.
“I never dreamed that I would ever live in a place like this being able to sit outside and see beautiful flowers,” 96-year-old Margaret Oakes said. “This is such a nice place and all of the employees are so nice and I appreciate everything they do for me.”
