Natchez man indicted in deadly child abuse case

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - New developments in a Natchez child abuse case. The man charged with killing a four-year-old girl last June has been indicted.
James Christopher Anderson, 25, was charged with the murder of Armani Hill. She died from blunt force trauma to her head, neck and abdomen.
Her younger sister, Lailah Hill, was also severely beaten but survived.
Anderson is the boyfriend of the children’s mother, 26-year-old LaKeisha Jones. Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong tells us the mother has been charged but so far has not been indicted in the case.
Chief Armstrong also says Jones has given birth to another baby since her arrest. He tells 3 On Your Side, Lailah, her 8-year-old brother and the baby are in foster care.
Investigators say Anderson was babysitting the two young girls when he brutally beat them.
