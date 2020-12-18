Moderna vaccine should be in Mississippi next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health officials said the next round of vaccinations could arrive in Mississippi early next week.
“I anticipate that it’s probably going to ship out on Sunday. And maybe Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, it will be directly shipped to several facilities in the state,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
“We anticipate getting several thousand doses out to hospitals next week.”
Byers and other state health leaders answered questions about COVID-19 at a Friday Zoom meeting hosted by the Mississippi State Medical Association.
The meeting was held prior to the Food and Drug Administration’s announcement that it had authorized an emergency rollout of the Moderna serum.
Among topics, the two discussed the week’s rollout of the Pfizer vaccination and the logistical challenges associated with it.
One person questioned why Operation Warp Speed seemed more like Operation Snail Speed.
“The way it works is that because of the ultra-cold storage only certain hospitals got direct distribution from Pfizer,” State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs explained.
In all, about eight or nine hospitals across the state received doses.
“I know it seems slow, but we had so few doses ... (in) the first allocation, and (were) hampered by that cold storage chain management - that ultra-cold stuff we have to have for this vaccine,” said Byers.
However, hope is on the horizon.
The Moderna vaccine, which does not have to be stored at such low temperatures, will be distributed to hospitals that could not accommodate storage needs for the Pfizer doses.
Meanwhile, the vaccine is said to have similar efficacy as the Pfizer vaccine and uses similar technology to help recipients develop immunity.
