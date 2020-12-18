Six men convicted of child sex crimes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six men were sentenced to a combined 84 years in prison, following prosecutions by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Division.
On Friday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch made the announcement, saying that tips of child exploitation have grown 30 percent this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year, cyber tips have increased by 30 percent in Mississippi as child predators welcomed the opportunity to exploit children made more vulnerable by the pandemic,” she said. “I am grateful for my team of dedicated prosecutors and investigators and our partners statewide.
“Together, we will continue to aggressively pursue the predators who seek to harm our precious children.”
Those sentenced were Robert Michael Lundstrom II, William Wood, Kendrick Quintarius Gates, Jacob Brent Fitzgerald, Kevin Andrew Martin and Zachorey Taylor Compton.
Lundstrom, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced by Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Robert Bailey to eight years in prison. He will be subject to five years of post-release supervision and must pay $3,000, including $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, the release states.
Wood, 22, entered an open plea to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced by Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson to 10 years, suspended, with three years of supervised probation.
Gates, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of child exploitation, enticement to meet for sexual purposes, enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct, and one count of sexual battery.
Bolivar County Circuit Judge Albert Smith sentenced Gates to 25 years, followed by 5 years post-release supervision. He also will be required to pay $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund and $1,000 to the victim’s compensation fund, as well as all court costs.
Fitzgerald, 26, entered an open plea to child exploitation and was sentenced to 10 years in custody and five years of post-release supervision. He also was ordered to pay $10,000 in fines.
Martin, 26, pleaded guilty to one count child exploitation and was sentenced to five years in prison, and like the others, will be subject to five years post-release supervision. He also will have to pay $1,000 to Jackson County, $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund and $500 to the crime victim’s fund.
Compton, 24, was already registered as a sex offender, entered an open plea to two counts of child exploitation and was sentenced to 26 years. He will be subject to five years of post-release supervision and five years of non-reporting probation.
All will be required to registered as sex offenders upon their release, and all must serve their sentences day-for-day, with no possibility of parole.
