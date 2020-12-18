Mayor Lumumba says ZoOceanarium is the right company to run the Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As soon as the Jackson Zoo began allowing visitors on a limited basis in August, tickets sold out. People anxious to see improvements that have been made and some still underway.
After months of negotiations, the five year contract with ZoOceanarium to manage the Jackson Zoo was finalized. It has not been signed or approved by the Jackson City Council. Mayor Lumumba now responding to concerns regarding licensing by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (or AZA) for the company.
Mayor Lumumba said, “ZoOceanarium has all of its licensing. It’s not a question about ZoOceanarium’s licensing with AZA and all of the zoo accrediting institutions.”
Mayor Lumumba also addresses some of the concerns of City Council members regarding the contract.
“I wouldn’t even look at negotiating a contract if there were any question about how they care for the animals. You know, I think that we have to recognize that the council has an important job in considering, you know, the direction that we go in,” Mayor Lumumba said.
The mayor has no doubt ZoOceanarium is the right company to run Jackson’s zoo.
“We have complete confidence in ZoOceanarium that has worked in places like Animal Kingdom, having managed zoos, you know, across the country from St. Louis to Dubai. And so there is no question of their ability to do so. What we ultimately are looking at is prioritizing not only trying to get that accreditation but prioritizing investments that ultimately position the zoo for growth and development,” Mayor Lumumba said.
A primary focus is helping the Zoo thrive and to make it a major attraction for the city.
The mayor said, “a thriving zoo which cares for our animals, which provides an interactive experience. That is what we are moving towards: that our Jackson Zoo is an interactive experience for the visitors. That has never happened at the Jackson Zoo, not on the scale on which ZoOceanarium is presenting it.”
Another priority involves the zookeepers who have cared for the animals.
“Their loyalty is to those animals, you know? ZoOceanairum fully intends on onboarding those individuals who have developed those relationships with the animals over time and, you know, come each and every day out of love for the animals in which they care for,” said Mayor Lumumba.
Now that City Council members have been informed on the contract and its terms, lawyers will go back to iron out the final document including feedback from the city council.
The ZoOceanarium contract could be approved at the next council meeting, if not at that meeting, it is expected to be approved soon after that.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.