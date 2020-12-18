Jackson City Hall to be shuttered for non-essential business through at least January 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson City Hall and other non-essential city offices will remain closed through January, due to COVID-19.
On Friday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba extended his December 3 executive order shuttering city hall and other non-essential offices in the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus.
Since the issuance of the previous order, Lumumba said, “the infection spread of COVID-19 has continued and increased in the city of Jackson, with a corresponding increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and death rates.”
The order affects city hall, non-essential city offices, and city-owned or leased non-essential facilities. Non-essential employees will be required to work remotely.
The order will be in place at least until January 6.
