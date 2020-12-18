FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start, but warming into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds have finally cleared out for the end of the work week after a mainly overcast week... These clear skies will allow for a cold morning, however! Temperatures this morning will be below freezing to start, even as low as the 20s in many locations. Sunshine will help warm us up this afternoon and we reach the upper 50s, making for a seasonable day.
Clouds will increase again into the weekend ahead of our next cold front. This front will usher showers into the region by dinner time Saturday through early Sunday morning. Even despite the front, however, temperatures will remain fairly unaltered and we’ll be seasonable through the weekend.
An above average start to winter is in the forecast next week! A mid-week cold front will change that though... anticipate showers and storms Wednesday into Christmas Eve, with a clearing out and cooling down into Christmas Day. Stay tuned for forecast specifics as we get closer!
