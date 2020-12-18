FBI warns of possible COVID-19 vaccine scams

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The FBI is sending out warnings of possible scams as COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins around the country.
With HHS, the FBI has developed a bulletin to educate Americans about the potential scams and what to watch out for.
Some signs of scams include:
* You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine.
* You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access.
* Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited or unknown sources.
* And marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine last week.
It is now being distributed across the United States.
Federal officials are now planning the roll out of the Moderna vaccine, now that it has been approved for emergency use.
