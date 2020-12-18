Coroner: Man whose body was found at Canton baseball field had been shot in the head

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton city worker made a disturbing discovery at a Canton baseball field, finding a local man shot and killed. Now police need your help as they retrace the steps of Dario Jerome Robinson after he didn’t return to work.
On one of the coldest nights so far this year, with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s, Robinson laid in the parking lot of a Canton baseball field until he was found Friday morning.
Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland confirms the 35-year-old Canton man was shot once in the head.
“One of the employees that works for the Park and Recs, they were coming to open up the park and they found him at that location,” said Canton PD Assistant Chief Terence Ware.
Investigators said they found no shell casings or other evidence at the scene and are trying to determine if he was killed elsewhere and then dumped at the ballpark. Police did learn Robinson was still on the clock, working at the Peco Food chicken processing plant less than three miles from where his body was found.
He was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
“We know that he was at work. He never clocked out for work,” said Ware. “So he was still at work at the time. He may have been on break, meeting someone or something. We’re not sure.”
Robinson’s shooting death is Canton’s seventh homicide of the year, possibly a record number for the city.
“It’s the highest I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” said the department’s assistant chief. “That’s significantly up for Canton. We normally don’t get any. Sometimes we get one. Yeah, seven is pretty high”.
Police so far have no witnesses to the crime and no suspects. If you have any information contact the Canton Police Department at 601-892-2121.
