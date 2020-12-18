Clinton Public Schools end the fall semester with 100 COVID-19 cases

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Public School District will close out the fall semester with an even 100 COVID-19 cases reported among students, teachers and staffers.
Classes began on August 13 and ended Friday, December 18, for the Christmas holidays.
The final numbers come as three more positive cases were reported in the district. On Friday, one student at Clinton Junior High and two students at Clinton High tested positive, according to a district news release.
School administrators at each campus have conducted contact tracing and have contacted parents of students who were in classes with those infected.
All Clinton school campuses and offices will close for business at the end of the school day on December 18. Teachers will return on January 4, 2021, and students will return the following day, the release states.
All cases are being reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
For more information, visit the district’s website at clintonpublicschools.com.
