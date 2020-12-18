Bahamian man in ICE custody dies of apparent heart attack inside Mississippi prison

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man from the Bahamas has died of an apparent heart attack while in a Mississippi prison.
According to U.S. Immigration and Enforcement (ICE), Anthony Jones, 51, passed away Thursday at 9:59 a.m. inside the Adams County Detention Center in Natchez.
Jones had illegally entered the United States and in April of 2019 Miami officers took him into custody following his arrest for domestic battery.
He was then transferred to the Adams County Detention Center in October of last year. At the time of his death, Jones was pending removal from the United States.
“Consistent with the agency’s protocols, the appropriate agencies have been notified about his death...” read a statement from ICE. “ICE is fully committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive agency-wide review of this incident, as it does in all such cases.”
