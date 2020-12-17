Train derails dangerously close to home in Kentucky

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A rock slide led to a train derailment early Thursday morning in Southeastern Kentucky.
A CSX train engine derailed after it struck a boulder that rolled across KY 2007 and onto nearby train tracks.
Two locomotives and eight train cars loaded with coal went off the tracks, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
The newspaper reports that a tree fell on a nearby home as a result of the slide but no one was hurt.
Highway 2007 is shut down until further notice.
