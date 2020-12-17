Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Even though it was quite sunny today, it was on the chilly side. Tonight, temperatures will fall quickly to the 30′s and possibly the upper 20′s by early tomorrow morning as a result of clear skies and calm winds. Tomorrow, expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 50′s. Our next round of rain will move in by Saturday afternoon/evening and will linger into Sunday morning. A few rumbles of thunder may be heard. We’ll dry out into next week with temperatures rising to the lower and potentially middle 60′s by mid-week. Another system will push in on Wednesday bringing showers to the area. Some of the rain will linger into Christmas Eve morning before pushing eastward. We will dry out again on Christmas Day, but it will likely be cold.