Silver Alert issued for missing Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Fred Williams Jr., of Jackson.
Williams is described as a black male, five feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Investigators say he was last seen Monday, December 14, on the 100 block of McCluer Road.
He was also last seen wearing black jogging pants and a gold sweatshirt.
Family members say Williams has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Fred Williams Jr., contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
