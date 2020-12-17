Richland man pleads guilty to child exploitation, sentenced to 40 years

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richland man will serve 40 years behind bards after he was charged with exploitation of a child.
Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett, Jr., announced Thursday that Michael Eugene Farmer will serve all 40 years of his sentence in prison. He must register as a sex offender and will have no contact with his victims.
On April 26, 2019, Richland Police say they received a complaint regarding Farmer, 45, sexually assaulting a child. It was reported the abuse took place at his home in Richland.
The child was interviewed by the Children’s Advocacy Center. During the interview, the minor child disclosed that Farmer performed sexual acts with the child over a period of six months.
A search of Farmer’s electronics also revealed that he possessed images of child pornography. These images were of two separate children, including the victim of the sexual assault.
Farmer was charged with one count of sexual battery and five counts of exploitation of a child.
On September 8, 2020, Farmer pled guilty to one count of exploitation of a child.
He was sentenced on November 2, 2020 by Judge Dewey Arthur.
District Attorney Bramlett stated, “I am glad to know that Michael Farmer is locked up for his foreseeable future and that he cannot hurt anymore children. My office will continue to prosecute sexual predators like Farmer to the fullest extent.”
