‘Preferred viewing’ of Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration will cost you at least $500,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The VIP treatment during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration week comes with a hefty price tag.
According to a list of options obtained by CNBC, the packages by the Presidential Inaugural Committee range in price from $25,000 all the way to $1 million.
By purchasing the cheapest Supporter package, which requires an individual contribution of $25,000 or an organization contribution of $50,000, you will receive an invitation to a virtual concert during Inauguration Week and a virtual briefing with PIC Co-Chairs and senior PIC leadership.
The next option, the Champion package, requires an individual donation of $100,000 and an organization contribution of $250,000. This package includes invitations to general reception virtual events with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
You will also receive exclusive merchandise and two general admission tickets to a future in-person event.
The highest option, the Chair, comes at a price of $500,000 for an individual contribution and an organization contribution of $1,000,000.
With this package, though, you will receive preferred viewing for the virtual Inauguration, “virtual signed photos” with Biden and Harris and event sponsorship opportunities as well as other gifts.
Biden and Harris hope to take their oaths of office outside of the U.S. Capitol building, which will help comply with COVID-19 protocols. Due to the pandemic, Biden’s supporters have been asked not to travel to Washington, D.C., in order to attend the ceremony.
The event will take place Tuesday, January 20, 2021. It is still not known if President Donald Trump will participate in the inauguration.
For a look at every option available from the Presidential Inaugural Committee, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.