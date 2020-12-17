New Orleans police searches for suspect accused of horse sex in City Park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are trying to locate a man who was caught on video in the investigation of a sexual abuse to animals incident on December 15 in the 1000 block of Filmore Avenue.
Around 2:15 a.m., an unknown male wearing a striped shirt with a distinctive tattoo on his right arm entered a cluster of stables and committed unnatural sex acts with two horses.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured suspect is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
