Kosciusko Lower Elementary holds 3rd annual Christmas meet and greet

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop Kosciusko Lower Elementary School from continuing a 3-year Christmas tradition, but there were some adjustments this year for the annual Christmas Greetings event for parents and children.
Teachers and administrators dressed up as their favorite characters, greeting parents in a drive-through parade.
Michelle Nowell, principal, said, ”It’s really been fun because you see the different personalities of the teachers and the assistants and even our PE coach. We have some that are dressed up as a Christmas tree. We have the Christmas elves. We have Santa. We have Mrs. Claus. We have reindeer. We even have Ralphie from a Christmas Story.”
She continued, ”I just want to thank our community for all pulling together and even supporting us... we had a grandparents drive through parade. Just anything we can do to continue to pull our community together through this terrible pandemic.”
Nowell said continuing the tradition, with respect to COVID-19 precautions like masks and social distancing, is a great way to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.
