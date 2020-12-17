JPS launches mental health ‘warmline’ for students and their families

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students and families of Jackson Public Schools now have a number to call for help.
JPS announced the new resource via Twitter Thursday offering families daily access to help through a local business named CONTACT The Crisis Line.
CONTACT the Crisis Line is an interfaith ministry founded in 1971 by a group of mental health professionals and ministers who shared the conviction that no one should have to face life’s challenges without a caring, objective listener, according to their website.
Recognized by the governor for their crisis intervention, the company has trained specialists to provide “compassionate, non-judgmental help for anyone in need of emotional support.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented lots of challenges to students, educators, and parents. Children already coping with mental health conditions have been especially vulnerable to the changes according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The institute says nearly three in 10 (29%) say their child is “already experiencing harm” to their emotional or mental health because of social distancing and closures.
As a result of schools being closed, physical distancing guidelines and isolation, and other unexpected changes to their lives, NAMI says many families are fighting daily to cope.
