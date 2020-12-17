Jackson’s homeless population facing mental health problems brought on by the pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can see them from time to time panhandling along the side of the road or pushing a shopping cart full of their belongings.
The growing homeless population in Jackson is dealing with more than finding a place to rest their head every night.
Experts who provide services for the homeless say in the past year they noticed a larger segment of the homeless are dealing with mental health issues. Resources are limited, but those who can help are doing the best to make a difference.
Detrick Johnson of Hinds Behavioral Health Services said, “With all the stress of COVID-19, it has had a negative impact on the mentally ill population.
“It magnified what was going on previous to COVID-19. Now they’re more isolated, they’re more shunned away and now is the time where the homeless population... really need help.”
The Bridge Drop Center is providing help for the homeless struggling with mental health problems. They see about 50 people there a day where they offer everything from food and clothes to counseling.
“Unfortunately we’re constantly getting more and more individuals coming in to the city, some from other states, some from other counties but we’re still trying to assist them the best we can with a minimum amount of resources we do have,” said Johnson.
