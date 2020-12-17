Jackson mayor says accreditation not first priority for ZoOceanarium

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just like eating an elephant, restoring the Jackson Zoo to its former glory is going to be a challenge, so says Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.
Lumumba has been questioned recently over provisions in a proposed zoo management contract with the ZoOceanarium Group regarding accreditation requirements.
The draft contract was first presented to the city council at a meeting on December 10.
Among concerns, council members questioned why provisions that would have required ZoOceanarium to obtain AZA accreditation and to follow AZA guidelines in caring for, acquiring and disposing of animals were scratched out.
“To totally take it out is a worry to me,” Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said. “If they’re doing what they say they’re going to do, to bring the zoo up to certain standards and to bring the animal collection up to a higher level, that would automatically lend itself to AZA accreditation.”
Lumumba, though, says it’s too early to talk AZA when the zoo is barely treading water.
“We all want AZA accreditation. It’s just a matter of what you bite off first,” he said. “Do you tackle expenditures that lend people to loving the experience of the zoo, or do you tackle … AZA accreditation?
“We have to manage our way to what we need, and that is the best path forward for the zoo,” he said. “We would like the added benefits of ultimately being accredited, but we have to prioritize what is most important to Jackson.”
ZoOceanarium Managing Partner Chris Davis echoed the mayor’s sentiments, telling the council, “from our standpoint it is (best) to be AZA accredited. But as Mayor Lumumba mentioned, it has to be a process. Quite honestly, we don’t know if that’s going to take six months or four years.”
AZA is the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The agency offers what is considered the gold standard of accreditation for zoos and aquariums in the United States and around the world.
Accreditation shows that the zoo is meeting certain standards in animal care and best practices.
It also comes with certain benefits, including access to agency resources and training, as well as the ability to participate in a species survival program, which could temporarily bring new animals to the park.
“Organizations want it because they want to be the best,” said AZA President and CEO Dan Ashe. “If you’re a zoo director, it helps you get the best talent. They want to work at an AZA institution.”
However, the mayor says those benefits come with a high price, especially for a zoo and a city with limited funds.
“With accreditation, comes the prioritization of that accrediting body,” Lumumba said. “Their priorities might not be consistent with the financial decisions that need to be made in order for the zoo to grow and develop.”
AZA looks at several requirements when granting accreditation, including animal care, zoo management, zoo finances, visitor services, educational programs and commitment to conservation.
The Jackson Zoo gave up its AZA accreditation in 2016, citing financial concerns. It is currently accredited by the Zoological Association of America, another accrediting body.
Lumumba said that even without AZA status, animal care at the Jackson Zoo will continue to be “first and foremost,” and that ZoOceanarium would follow all state and federal laws in caring for the zoo’s inhabitants.
The group also will work to expand the collection and improve the experience for visitors, something that could help boost attendance and zoo revenues.
Ashe believes ZoOceanarium is the right firm for the job, pointing to their success elsewhere.
“They are a professional, credible management organization,” Ashe said. “They run the Green Planet in Dubai. I was there in February. I visited it and is quite an impressive facility. It’s not AZA-accredited, but it’s an exceptionally run facility.”
Under terms of the agreement, Jackson would pay the Dubai-based firm $1.2 million a year, about $300,000 more than it paid the previous managers.
ZoOceanarium, meanwhile, will receive 90 percent of profits from admissions, concessions, gift shop purchases and the like.
But bringing people in might be a challenge.
The park has been hemorrhaging visitors for years. Between 2007 and 2018, attendance fell from 184,000 to 74,000, according to the Northside Sun.
And in July 2019, WLBT reported that attendance at the park had fallen again, by an additional 30,000 people when compared to the same time during the previous year.
COVID-19 has added an additional wrinkle, with the park only being open on weekends and with ticket sales at 500 a day in an effort to keep visitors, employees and animals healthy.
Lumumba said that after COVID, proper marketing and improved member experiences will help attendance rebound. He points to the fact that hundreds, if not thousands of people, turn out for annual events like the Ice Cream Safari and Zoo Brew.
He said that the zoo’s former managers, the Jackson Zoological Society, spent more money on legal fees and master plans than marketing, something that he said contributed to the park’s decline.
“People don’t come to a zoo because it’s AZA accredited. They go based on whether they get the opportunity to experience the world and to see animals that are from across the globe,” he said. “Part of that is seeing animals that are running, healthy and well cared for.
“All of those things are consistent with the mission of the zoo.”
