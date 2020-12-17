High Court sides with Archie in residency case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An efforts to challenge the residency of Hinds County District Two Supervisor David Archie has been rejected by the state’s high court.
On Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court handed down a ruling affirming a lower court decision that there was enough evidence to show that Archie did live at 3426 Shady Oaks St., in Jackson.
His challenger, former District Two Supervisor Darrel McQuirter, challenged his residency in Hinds County Circuit Court.
In 2019, McQuirter narrowly lost to Archie in his bid for a third term.
“McQuirter filed a petition to contest qualifications of Archie as nominee for supervisor, claiming Archie was not a resident of District Two at the time of the primary election. In the Circuit Court of the First Judicial District of Hinds County, Senior Status Judge Lamar Pickard heard the contest and found in favor of Archie ... We affirm,” Justice Josiah Coleman writes in the majority opinion.
Coleman was joined in the decision by Justices Dawn Beam, Robert Chamberlin and David Ishee. Justices Kenneth Griffis and James Maxwell dissented along with Chief Justices Michael Randolph. Not participating were Justices James Kitchens and Leslie King.
