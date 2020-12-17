FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns today, tomorrow

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a cloudy and cold week, sunshine is back in the forecast as we near the weekend. Although we still have a deck of clouds over the region to start the morning, clouds will decrease throughout the day! Even with the addition of some sunshine, however, temperatures will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon.
As high pressure continues to build in from the east, mainly clear skies overnight will lead to morning lows in the 20s Friday. Highs will recover quickly into the upper 50s by tomorrow afternoon.
Looking ahead to the weekend, that area of high pressure will have moved east and our next cold front will have moved closer to the region. This front will bring passing showers to the area late Saturday into early Sunday and could impact some of your Saturday evening plans.
We’ll warm into the low 60s as we start next week and the season of winter, and another opportunity for showers and storms looks to arrive mid-week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!
