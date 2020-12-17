Ex-police chief pleads guilty to choking teen at high school

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Yazoo City police officer and Tchula Police Chief Samuel Carter pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault of a minor.
Carter was charged last year. He’s accused of choking a 17-year-old while working as a school resource officer at Yazoo County High School.
Investigators say Carter pushed the victim into the girls’ bathroom and choked the teen.
District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver says Carter then had the teen arrested on false charges.
Principal Phillip Turner was indicted earlier this year for aiding Carter to avoid arrest.
As part of his guilty plea, Carter will serve one year of probation and paid $5,000 in restitution to the victim.
