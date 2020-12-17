DiBiase pleads guilty for part in $4M embezzlement scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man accused of being involved in the largest public embezzlement scheme in Mississippi history pleaded guilty Thursday.
Brett DiBiase, a former professional wrestler and son of wrestling legend Ted DiBiase, Sr., entered the plea after his arrest in February.
DiBiase is alleged to have conspired with others to defraud the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
DiBiase was paid $48,000 acting as the business Restore2, LLC, using a series of fraudulent and false claims to receive payment. He’s also accused of helping cover up these payments by falsifying documents, invoices, books, reports and ledgers.
Investigators say former DHS workers created invoices to pay DiBiase for teaching classes about drug abuse, but he did not do that and instead was at a luxury rehab facility in California.
DiBiase was one of six arrests made at the time that were part of more than $4 million in embezzled government money.
The district attorney’s office says DiBiase agreed to pay back restitution for all of the money he received.
State Auditor Shad White issued the following statement on DiBiase’s plea:
