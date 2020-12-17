Consider This: Holiday Giving

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This has been a tough year for a lot of people. However, holiday donations at some organizations are actually up from previous years.
One group, however, is still working to secure donations to help families during the holidays. With more people needing assistance, Toys for Tots is woefully short of fulfilling those needs.
If you are looking to help local families this year, consider donating to Toys for Tots… there is still time.
On a different note, Jacksonians got an early Christmas gift with the completion of a major construction project. Heavily traveled State Street has been totally reworked, and now has new sidewalks, bike lanes and upgraded water and sewer lines.
It is a major infrastructure transformation and should lead to business growth and other investment in the area. This project was a very important initiative, but we know the city still has hundreds of miles of roads and infrastructure that need to be replaced.
That will take millions and millions of dollars, but bite-by-bite, it is achievable. Replicating this across the Capital City is so important. It creates pride and when there is pride in your community, that pride leads to less crime and a better quality of life.
Jackson Public Works Director, Dr. Charles Williams, “This is what our residents want to see from us. They want to see the city performing projects making their livelihood better in the city. This should be duplicated in other areas, and we’re working on that.”
The current administration inherited an infrastructure mess due to a long time of neglect. We realize there is still a lot to do, but we also recognize there has been a lot of progress. We look forward to the next ribbon cutting for the next completed project and the positive impact each project will have on the entire city.
