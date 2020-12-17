Commission approves $6.6M Capitol Street reconstruction project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The same day city officials announced that work had begun on the Medgar Evers Boulevard Repaving Project, a second project being funded by Jackson’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax bond was approved.
On Monday, the one-percent oversight commission approved spending nearly $6.6 million on a contract to make improvements along Capitol Street.
Bids were opened recently, with Hemphill Construction submitting the lowest and best bid, Public Works Director Charles Williams said.
The bid will be taken before the Jackson City Council in January. If approved, work could begin this spring.
Williams was pleased with the commission’s decision and said the project could go a long way in helping to revitalize the Capitol Street corridor.
“There’s going to be a lot of good work people are going to see once it’s completed,” he said. “I’m excited about this one.”
The project includes the stretch of West Capitol from Prentiss Street to Boling Street, including the area in front of the Jackson Zoological Park.
Work will include rebuilding the roadway, repairing water lines and cleaning out sewer lines underneath it, rebuilding curbs and sidewalks and bringing them into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
“It’s really a reconstruction job,” he said. “When it’s done, it will be good looking and will be sustained for many years.”
At the same time, the street is going to be reduced from four lanes and a turn lane to one east-bound and one west-bound lane with a center turn lane, Williams explained.
“That will help with speeding and improve pedestrian access,” he said. “It will be an improved corridor.”
Williams believes the project is the spark that is needed to help revitalize the West Jackson area.
The zoo has been in decline in recent years, in part, because of concerns with its surroundings. Numerous abandoned homes and buildings line Capitol between I-220 and the zoo’s entrances. Those buildings, along with the condition of the road, have been cited by visitors in comments on websites like TripAdvisor.
Oversight members approved the request unanimously, but some questioned when the section of Capitol between Prentiss and Galatin Street would be repaved.
“It’s hardly passable on the block in front of Stewpot when you come up from Monument heading west,” said Commission Ted Duckworth. “I’m not sure why that’s not included in this component.”
Williams said the city is looking into improving that section of the roadway as well.
Meanwhile, Public Works is hoping to begin advertising for the first phase of the Riverside Drive Reconstruction Project in January or February.
That project would include rebuilding Riverside between Peachtree Street and the I-55 flyover bridge at the waterworks curve.
Plans were drawn up by Waggoner Engineering and AJA Consulting. They call for digging up and replacing the existing roadway and rebuilding it, repairing and replacing water and sewer lines and bringing sidewalks into ADA compliance. Like Capitol, it also calls for reducing the street from four to two lanes and adding a multi-use path.
Both projects, along with Medgar Evers, are being funded with a portion of Jackson’s $40 million infrastructure bond. After paying bond fees, about $35 million in monies remain available for construction.
The city council approved issuing the bonds in the spring and will retire them over time with proceeds from the one-percent tax.
In the spring, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told the council that $23 million of bond funds would be dedicated to road work, while the rest would go toward water and sewer line replacement and repair, drainage and traffic signalization.
